Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday quit the Congress party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

“Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on,” Scinda said in his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi. He said the path has been “drawing itself out” over the last year.

Scindia is said to be upset as he was neither made the state Congress unit chief – a post still held by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath – nor assured of a Rajya Sabha berth.

Twenty ministers of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh quit on Monday and requested the chief minister to reconstitute the Cabinet amid the political crisis in the state. The government faced a fresh political threat after 17 lawmakers, who are supporters of party leader Scindia, went incommunicado, and several of them are reportedly in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Karnataka.

Reports said Scindia is likely to join BJP later in the day.

More details are awaited.