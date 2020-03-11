Coronavirus: Xi Jinping makes first visit to Wuhan, 14 new positive cases come up in India
The global number of confirmed cases stood at 1,19,004 as the virus affected 110 countries, areas, or territories.
At least 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, were reported in India as of Tuesday night. This included three new cases each from Karnataka, and Pune, and eight in Kerala. The total positive cases in India is 61, however, the Union Ministry of Health has only confirmed 50 so far. There have been no deaths due to coronavirus in India.
The global number of confirmed cases stood at 1,19,004 as the virus affected 110 countries, areas, or territories. There have been 4,284 deaths around the world due to coronavirus so far. Italy’s toll has gone up to 631 – 168 people died within the past 24 hours. Over 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, making it the worst affected besides China, which was the epicentre of the outbreak.
Live updates
9.05 am: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh downplays the virus outbreak. “The entire world is scared of the coronavirus and millions are staying at home,” Ghosh said on Tuesday, PTI reports. “Those who have conquered the whole world, reached the moon... they are scared of coming out of their homes. And look what is happening here... Thousands of people have come out to offer puja. They are drinking water and using the same hands to have the prasad... Nothing will happen, they have the blessings of the almighty.”
“A few people have been infected [by novel coronavirus], but there are more number of deaths in the country because of malaria and dengue. We are not scared,” the BJP MP from Midnapore added.
8.15 am: Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has received information that several Indians are stranded in airports in Italy, as they are unable to board flights to India without the “negative” certificates after being tested for COVID 19, reports ANI.
8.12 am: Italy’s death toll has gone up to 631 – 168 people died within the past 24 hours, the highest rate of fatalities in the country. Over 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country.
8.09 am: Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first visit to the country’s Wuhan city – the epicentre of the outbreak. Xi has pledged to fight for a victory in the war against the deadly virus, adding that the spread of coronavirus had been curbed in Hubei province. No new cases were reported in China outside Hubei province for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.
8.04 am: British MP Nadine Dorries, a member of United Kingdom’s health ministry, has tested positive for the virus, reports AFP. In a statement on Tuesday, she said: “I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home.”
8 am: At least 14 new cases reported in India on Tuesday. Out of these, eight are in Kerala, and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The number of positive cases in the country is now 61, but the central government has only confirmed 50 so far.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The global toll from the infection crosses 4,000 as countries around the world ramped up their restrictions to contain infections.
- At least 14 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India. The number of cases has gone up to 61, but the Ministry of Health has only confirmed 50. India has also issued advisories for international travellers and cancelled all regular visas for citizens of France, Germany and Spain issued on or before March 11. Electronic visas and existing ones for France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan and China were also suspended.
- The White House said President Donald Trump has not been tested for the virus, as he is in excellent health and is not showing any symptoms. Trump has dismissed the seriousness of coronavirus in the past.
- The Italian government imposed nationwide travel restrictions, and banned public gatherings to the whole country as it attempted to contain the deadly coronavirus. So far, 631 people have died after contracting the virus.