The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with last month’s communal violence in Delhi that left 53 people dead, PTI reported on Wednesday. Hussain is already in police custody for the killing of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma.

The case against Hussain has been filed under the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Similar charges have been slapped on the Popular Front of India, which is already facing a separate investigation. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating links between Hussain and the PFI, the Hindustan Times reported.

Officials said that the probe agency has taken cognisance of a bunch of first information reports filed by the Delhi Police over alleged money laundering and routing of funds by Hussain and PFI to sponsor the violence in the Capital.

Last week, a court in Delhi sent Hussain to seven-day police custody in connection with Sharma’s killing during the violence in North East Delhi, that broke out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposed to it between February 23 and 26. The police had charged him with murder, rioting and arson. Hussain’s brother was also arrested in connection with the clashes.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended three residents of Mustafabad who were allegedly with Hussain on February 24, a day before Sharma’s killing, reported ANI. Irshad, Abid and Shahdab are said to be close to the suspended AAP councillor.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh locality. He was returning home on February 25 when he was allegedly stoned and beaten to death. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family.

The first information report against Hussain followed multiple videos that emerged online showing people on the roof of a building throwing stones and petrol bombs towards the street. The building, located barely a few metres from where Sharma’s body was found belongs to Hussain. In one of those videos, Hussain was purportedly seen carrying a stick.