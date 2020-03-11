Proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament were disrupted on Wednesday as Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha protested against the expulsion of seven MPs last week, and the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha raised the matter of communal violence in Delhi, reported PTI. The Lok Sabha was expected to begin discussions on the riots in the national Capital that claimed at least 53 lives and injured over 200 last month with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to respond on the matter.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, Kirit Solanki, who was presiding over the session, began the day with Question Hour even as Opposition members shouted slogans. However, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Left MPs crowded the Well of the House, demanding the expulsion order be rescinded.

On March 5, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended seven Congress MPs from attending Lok Sabha for the rest of the Budget Session for disrupting the House. Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on charges of gross misconduct.

The Lok Sabha was initially adjourned till 12.30 pm and later extended to 1.30 pm. An all-party meeting, chaired by Birla, was under way in Parliament, to discuss the smooth functioning of the Lower House, reported ANI.

The discussions on violence in Delhi will be held under Rule 193 of the House proceedings. This means there will be no voting after the debate.

Meanwhile, responding to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the Centre will follow the Supreme Court’s order on providing permanent commission to women in the Indian Army, according to PTI.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

On Wednesday morning, several members of Opposition parties submitted Suspension of Business notices, and called for discussions on last month’s communal violence in Delhi, and the Centre’s ban on two Malayalam channels for its alleged biased reporting on it. However, after a few Congress leaders pushed for discussions on Delhi violence, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave the notices, citing the need to provide relief to those affected by the violence, and called for an independent inquiry commission. The Trinamool Congress also submitted a similar notice. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh’s notice claimed the Centre was trying to suppress media in reference to the ban on the news channels.

Some Congress parliamentarians raised the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party. At least 22 MLAs, including six state ministers, resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after Scindia quit.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the notice given by the Leader of the Opposition and other members of the House over the need to provide relief to those affected due to violence in Delhi will be taken up on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders jeered at Union minister Anurag Thakur, who had made instigating speeches ahead of Delhi elections last month, when he attempted to present a listed paper, reported PTI. Thakur was also mocked when he tried to speak in the House on March 3.