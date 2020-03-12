The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government seeking their response on a plea against alleged hate speech by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Salman Khurshid, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra, PTI reported.

The plea has sought the registration of cases against the politicians for allegedly making provocative speeches and a special investigation team inquiry to assess the damages to property in the communal violence in North East Delhi last month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and the police to file their reply by March 16 and listed the matter to be heard on March 20. The court also granted the Centre time till March 16 to file its response in other matters pertaining to hate speech.

In February, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Centre, seeking their response on another plea demanding an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, among others, for allegedly delivering hate speech. The petitioner had highlighted speeches made by the politicians to contend that they had allegedly instigated people to perpetrate violence. The matter will be taken up by the court on April 13.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on February 28 also issued notices in two impleadment applications seeking registration of first information reports against various individuals in connection with the communal violence plea, moved by activist Harsh Mander. Mander’s plea has sought filing of FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for allegedly making provocative speeches.

At least 53 people were killed and over 500 injured in last month’s violence in Delhi, which began after supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with each other. Most of the attacks were directed at Muslim homes. The Delhi Police said they have filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people in connection with the communal violence.