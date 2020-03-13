The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the detention order of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act. The National Conference leader will be released after spending over seven months in detention.

Principal secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government Shaleen Kabra issued the order on behalf of the administration.

Govt issues orders revoking detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/tcBzkwY7dI — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 13, 2020

The politician has been under detention since India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year and imposed prohibitory orders. The former chief minister was also booked under the Public Safety Act, which allows a person to be detained without a trial for three to six months, on September 17. It was extended by three months in December.

Several Opposition leaders have questioned the government’s move to charge the politicians under the stringent law.