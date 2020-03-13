Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, PTI reported on Friday quoting an airline official. These countries are some of the worst affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Air India had on Thursday announced cancellation of services to Kuwait till April 30.

So far, 85 cases have been reported in India, of which three patients have recovered and one has died. Worldwide, the number of cases has crossed 1.2 lakh, and the toll is over 5,000.

On Wednesday, India restricted immigration from abroad. The government said all existing visas to India – with some exceptions – stand cancelled till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The regulations came into effect at 5.30 pm on March 13 from the port of departure.

The government said all Indians or foreigners who came or will come from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. Those who have visited these countries will also be quarantined.

The Centre said visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizens of India will be kept in abeyance till April 15.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad,” the government said. “On their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.” It said that any foreigner who wants to travel to India “for any compelling reason” should contact the nearest Indian mission.