Delhi: Rains, hail storms lash city; lead to traffic congestion in areas
The minimum temperature settled a notch above the season’s average of 16.4 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain and hail storms swept across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday afternoon. The downpour led to severe traffic congestion in several areas, the Hindustan Times reported. Waterlogging was reported from near AIIMS.
The minimum temperature settled a notch above the season’s average of 16.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said, according to News18. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, it added.
“Due to westerly trough in mid tropospheric levels and moist easterlies from Bay of Bengal moderate to severe thunderstorm activity [took] place over Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar,” the meteorological department tweeted.
While the afternoon rainfall will subside in two hours, the sky will remain overcast and more rain is expected in the evening, the department added.
It also predicted moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Faridabad, Modinagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kurushetra, Muzaffarnagar, Baraut, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahar.
Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of Faridabad and Meerut are also likely to experience hailstorm for an hour, the weather department said.