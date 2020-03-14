The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five more people in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma who was killed in last month’s communal violence in North East Delhi, PTI reported. At least 52 people died and over 500 were injured in the national Capital, after protestors who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those who support it.

The police had earlier arrested a man identified as Salman in connection with the murder. The other accused who were arrested were identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib, all of whom are from Chand Bagh area. The fifth accused, identified as Anas, is from Mustafabad area, the police said.

Last week, a court in Delhi had sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Sharma. The police had charged him with murder, rioting and arson. Hussain’s brother was also arrested in connection with the clashes.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh locality. He was returning home on February 25 when he was allegedly stoned and beaten to death. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family.

The first information report against Hussain followed multiple videos that emerged online showing people on the roof of a building throwing stones and petrol bombs towards the street. The building, located barely a few metres from where Sharma’s body was found, belongs to Hussain. In one of those videos, Hussain was purportedly seen carrying a stick.