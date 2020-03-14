The health ministry on Saturday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is now 84, PTI reported. The Centre has also decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund amid the continuing panic over the global pandemic.

“Out of the total 84 positive cases in the country, ten people have fully recovered and have been discharged,” said Sanjeeva Kumar, the special secretary (health), at a press briefing. “Contact tracing of these cases has led to the identification of over 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance.”

The latest person who was tested positive for COVID-19 was among the patients who were under treatment at the Manesar facility on Wednesday after they were evacuated from Italy, The Indian Express reported. He was later shifted to Safdarjung on Friday night.

Kumar added that a Mahan Air flight will bring back Indian passengers from Iran, which is worst affected from the outbreak in West Asia. The flight will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. Meanwhile, another special flight of Air India will depart for Italy on Saturday to bring back stranded Indian students.

On Friday, India recorded its second death from the coronavirus, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi. The woman, who was the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the national Capital, died in the city’s Doctor Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. The death was reportedly caused because of diabetes and hypertension. The health department had traced the woman after her 46-year-old son, who works in Noida, was tested positive on Thursday.