Over 250 passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport in Kerala on Sunday shortly before takeoff after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported. However, the state health officials have not confirmed the case so far.

The passenger was part of a 19-member group that was under observation for COVID-19, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson said. They were on a holiday in the hill resort town of Munnar. The British man and his entire group had been under observation since he was suspected to have coronavirus and was in quarantine at a KTDC Hill Resort in Munnar, according to The News Minute.

He allegedly joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar.

Health officials tracked him down after his test results came positive and he was immediately offloaded. “Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group,” the airport spokesperson said. “Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 passengers also and send them to hospital for further investigation.”

It is not yet clear how the officials allowed the group to leave. Devikulam Sub-Collector Prem Krishnan said that health officials were at the hotel till 10.30 pm and the group left after that. He added that the results came on Sunday and by then the patient had left the hotel.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 22 coronavirus cases in Kerala, the second highest after Maharashtra.