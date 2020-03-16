The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Monday adjourned till March 26, with no trust vote held, ANI reported. However, the news agency said the session was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed two people in India and over 6,000 worldwide.

During the short session, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon addressed the Assembly, telling the MLAs to uphold the law, The Indian Express reported. “All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected,” he said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had written a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, claiming that having a floor test on Monday will be undemocratic since MLAs are being held captive in Bengaluru, News18 reported. “The governor cannot require the Speaker to discharge his functions in the manner he considers constitutionally appropriate,” Nath said.

The short session was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as the remaining Congress legislators.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discovered a model to kill democracy – abduct, lure, manage MLAs and keep them in police custody, record and make their videos viral.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat did not mention holding of a floor test on Monday in the List of Business it issued on Sunday night. Tandon had ordered a floor test last week after 19 MLAs sent their resignations to him.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday alleged that the rebel MLAs who are holed up in a hotel in Bengaluru are being “hypnotised and terrorised” and have been prevented from coming to the state, ANI reported. Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma also claimed that the legislators’ families are being harassed.

As many as 22 MLAs, loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, had sent in their resignations last week, pushing the Kamal Nath-led government in the state to the brink.