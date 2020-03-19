The big news: CBSE exams postponed as precautionary measure for coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre told the SC that NRC was a ‘necessary exercise’, and the top court urged MP Speaker to decide on rebel Congress MLAs’ resignations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBSE postpones board exams following Centre’s directive; Modi to address the nation today on coronavirus: Italy reported the highest single-day toll with 475 deaths while China has no new local infection; seven Indonesians on pilgrimage in Telangana tested positive; the Deutsche Bank predicted severe global recession.
- NRC a ‘necessary exercise’ for any sovereign country, says government: In December, Modi had declared that his government was not mulling about carrying out the exercise.
- SC says won’t interfere with Madhya Pradesh floor test, asks Speaker to decide on Congress resignations: The court will continue to hear this case at 10 am on Thursday. The Speaker cannot sit on rebel MLAs’ resignations, they quit due to ideology, the BJP told the court. Earlier in the day, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru.
- Thirty-seven Rajya Sabha candidates from 10 states elected unopposed: The polls for remaining seats in the Upper House will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat on March 26.
- SC says it will hear plea against Omar Abdullah’s detention if Centre doesn’t release him soon: The top court asked the government to let it know of its intention by next week.
- Supreme Court lashes out at Centre for seeking 20 years’ time to recover telecom dues: The top court said the government’s proposal was ‘sheer contempt of court’.
- Yes Bank resumes all services as moratorium ends after 13 days: The crisis-ridden private lender also extended its banking time for three days from tomorrow.
- Kolkata man falls ill after drinking cow urine, BJP leader who organised event arrested: BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee reportedly vouched for its ‘miraculous’ properties and hosted a cow worship programme on Monday.
- Calcutta HC sets aside order asking Polish student who attended CAA rally to leave India: Kamil Siedczynski alleged that he was persuaded to attend the rally and that he had now realised his mistake.
- The Telegraph gets Press Council notice for ‘Kovind-Covid’ wordplay on former CJI’s RS nomination: The council said the newspaper’s headline violated the Norms of Journalistic Conduct.