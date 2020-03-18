Thirty seven ruling and Opposition party candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Elections to the remaining seats in the Upper House will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat on March 26. The deadline for the withdrawal of nomination for 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 17 states ended on Wednesday.

The candidates who were elected unopposed belonged to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, former minister Fauzia Khan, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Congress MP Rajiv Satav and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Udayanraje Bhosale and Bhagwat Karad were among those elected to the Rajya Sabha. BJP, which is the single largest party in the Assembly, fielded three candidates, the Nationalist Congress Party fielded two, while Congress and Shiv Sena had fielded one candidate each.

Four Trinamool Congress nominees – Mausam Benazir Noor, Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi – were elected unopposed in West Bengal. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, backed by the Congress, was also elected. TMC-supported independent candidate Dinesh Bajaj’s nomination was cancelled due to technical reasons on Tuesday.

Congress nominees KTS Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh. Tulsi and Netam were the only candidates in the fray for the two seats of the Upper House of Parliament from the Congress-ruled state.

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Amarendra Dhari Singh, Prem Chand Gupta, Janata Dal (United) leaders Ramnath Thakur, Harivansh Narayan Singh along with Vivek Thakur of the BJP were declared winners.

All four Biju Janata Dal candidates in Odisha were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed as Opposition BJP and Congress did not field any nominee for the polls. Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta were the ones elected.

In Tamil Nadu, three candidates from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, two from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and one from Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) were declared duly elected. DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, NR Elango and P Selvarasu were elected from the party. Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders M Thambidurai, KP Munusamy, and the ruling party’s ally, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan were elected.

Two BJP nominees Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and one Congress’ aspirant Deepender Singh Hooda were elected unopposed in Haryana.

Former president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami, was elected from Himachal Pradesh, reported PTI. One of the three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will fall vacant as Viplove Thakur of the Congress is set to retire from the Upper House on April 9.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates K Keshava Rao and KR Suresh Reddy were elected from Telangana. The biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from the state was announced as the term of two members KVP Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohan ends in April.

In Assam, two nominees of the BJP, a member of its ally Bodoland People’s Front along with an independent candidate were elected unopposed. Sitting BPF MP Biswajit Daimary, BJP leader Bhubaneswar Kalita and Congress-All India United Democratic Front supported independent candidate Ajit Bhuyan were among those elected.