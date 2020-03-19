Indian markets continued their downward slump on Thursday, predominantly brought on by coronavirus concerns, with the Sensex falling as much as 2,155.05 points to 26,714.46 in early trade. The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 began the session at 8,063.30 but fell 636.25 points soon after.

As of 10.49 am, the Sensex had fallen 5.53% was at 1,600.21 points, while the Nifty50 was at 7,998.05 – 469.50 points down. Nifty reached the 7,900-mark for the first time since December 2016, according to Moneycontrol.

The biggest losers on Sensex so far are Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank. On the Nifty50, Yes Bank, Shree Tirupati, Future Life, Beta Drugs, Power Mech Projects Limited, and 5paisa Capital Limited are the biggest losers.

Ruchi Soya, Ind-Swift Labs, Welspun Invest, Weizmann, and Nahar Capital are the biggest gainers on Nifty. The stocks that incurred losses are International Conveyors Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, Oriental Veneer, Premier Polyfil, and National Plasti.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened at a record low, falling 69 paise to Rs 74.26 against the United States dollar in early trade.