Hundreds of people across states were booked on Monday for violating restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some were arrested while many were warned against continuing to violate the norms. However, people are allowed to visit markets to buy essential items such as medicine and grocery.

All but four states and Union Territories have imposed a complete lockdown. Some states have even imposed curfew. The Union Ministry of Health has confirmed 492 cases in the country so far, and nine people have been killed.

The Mumbai Police filed 112 cases against violators, ANI reported. This included individuals, pan stalls, hotels, hawkers and illegal transport.

Awareness among people was low and the police faced difficulty in enforcing the lockdown, said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok. “We have repeatedly asked people through public announcements to stay at home and not to gather on the streets,” he told Hindustan Times. In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the police booked 23 people and have registered cases against them, reported The Times of India. A 35-year-old woman, who was asked to quarantine herself at home after her return from Sharjah, tried to flee from Nagpur to her parents house in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. She was found to be absconding after a team of doctors visited her home. A case has been registered against the woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Delhi Police said that 77 people have been arrested and 674 detained for violating the lockdown in West Delhi, ANI reported. As many as 66 vehicles have been seized.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 200 cases were lodged against more than 1,000 people in the 16 districts that are under lockdown. In Prayagraj district of the state, the authorities put up notices outside the homes of foreign returnees as a precautionary measure. In Noida, the police filed 96 first information reports and issued challans to 1,995 vehicles for violating the lockdown and Section 144.

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, four people were arrested “for disturbing peace” and 111 vehicles were seized for violation of norms. “They were roaming in the city without any reason and refused to go back home,” Additional police commissioner (law and order) Ajay Pal Lamba told Hindustan Times.

In some states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the police circulated pictures of violators on social media with messages like they were “against the society as they will not stay at home”, reported Hindustan Times. In Haryana and Rajasthan, the police even confiscated vehicles of violators.

In Odisha, two men were arrested in Kandhamal district for organising their marriages, reported PTI. The state has prohibited gathering of more than seven people. Another 11 people were arrested in the district for not shutting down their stores. In Bhadrak, five people were arrested for not complying with the lockdown. Meanwhile, in Berhampur city, the police on Tuesday booked 42 people for defying the lockdown, PTI reported. Sub-divisional police officer BP Pati said four cases have been registered in connection with the case in three different police stations. “While two cases were registered in Goshaninuagaon police station against 30 people, one case each was registered in Bada Bazar and Town police stations against eight and four people, respectively, he said.

The Kolkata Police arrested 255 people on Monday evening after 5 pm when the lockdown came into effect. Unlike other states, the lockdown in West Bengal will continue till March 27. “I appeal to all citizens to stay home and cooperate with the administration,” tweeted Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma. “Kolkata Police will continue the drive against violators.” In West Bengal, one person has died and six Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

#WATCH West Bengal: Police took stern action against lockdown violators in Cooch Behar. West Bengal government has imposed lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/3ZCndIybKQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

In Jharkhand, the Ranchi Police registered 12 first information reports against more than 30 people. A few evening walkers have also been booked, reported ANI.

Overall, 35 people were booked in Jammu and Kashmir for flouting curfew norms. Vehicles were also seized, reported IANS.

In Himachal Pradesh, a case has been registered against a Coca Cola plant for keeping its factory open during lockdown, reported PTI. The factory is run by a separate entity by the name Krish Flexipacks. An FIR was registered against the factory and its owners under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Nalagarh police station, said Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani.

A 54-year-old passenger was arrested at Kochi airport for allegedly refusing to undergo screening for Covid-19, The Indian Express reported. A case was filed against Lami Arackal for refusing to comply with the protocol set by the Kerala health department at the airport, after he arrived by a SpiceJet flight from Chennai.

Arackal claimed that he had not undergone any such screening at Chennai airport. He allegedly argued with the health department staff and attempted to leave the premises without being screened. After being arrested, Arackal was released on bail.

In Karnataka, seven people were arrested on Tuesday for violating prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 in Mangaluru in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.