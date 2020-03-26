Sensex on Thursday morning soared over 1,000 points, buoyed by gains made by bank stocks. This came a day after benchmark indices rallied nearly 7% to register their biggest single-day recovery since 2009 as markets shed concerns over coronavirus.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 29,423.87 – 1,400 points (5.22%) higher than the previous day’s close while the Nifty50 was at 8,735 – trading 4.51% higher in early trade. As of 11.33 am, Sensex traded 754.68 points higher at 29,304.07 while the Nifty50 was at 8,525.40 or 2.50% higher than the previous close.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, and ICICI Bank were among the shares that made the biggest gains on Sensex in early trade. On the Nifty50, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers.

The stocks that incurred losses on Sensex are Reliance Industries Limited, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies Limited. The ones that suffered losses in early trade on the Nifty50 were HCL Technologies Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Gas Authority of India Limited, ITC, and Maruti Suzuki.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee began the day flat at Rs 75.87 for every dollar against the previous closing of Rs 75.88. It was trading lower at Rs 75.32 as of 10.30 am.

Amid panic over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian markets had fallen sharply earlier this week as several states went into lockdown, and investors continued to sell. Sensex ended 3,934.72 points or 13.15% lower at 25,981.25 that day – the worst crash ever. Trading was stopped for 45 minutes as the index hit the lower circuit level due to sell-off. This was the second time in two weeks that trade was halted temporarily.