Several instances of police officials allegedly punishing or assaulting people out on streets, or tipping over vegetable carts, have emerged from several states during the first two days of the 21-day lockdown.

India entered the third day of the lockdown on Friday, which is an attempt to contain the spreading Covid-19 infection. The pandemic has killed 17 people in the country, and infected 724 people. Of these, 640 people are receiving treatment in various facilities. The lockdown exempts essential commodities, including groceries and pharmacies.

The Patna Police in Bihar arrested three police officials for shooting at a driver of a vehicle carrying potatoes, and demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000, reported The Indian Express. The driver, Sonu Sah, was ferrying the vegetable from the riverine belt to Danapur town. He was shot in the leg after an altercation with the police constables.

Sah was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, and the three police constables were booked for attempt to murder and extortion.

In central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar area, a police constable was seen overturning vegetable carts, and bullying the sellers for violating lockdown guidelines. The constable, identified as Rajbir, was suspended on Thursday after the video started doing the rounds on social media, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday apologised after a video of an official, making people crawl as punishment for being out during lockdown in Budaun town, began doing the rounds. “Being the police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this,” Ashok Kumar Tripathi, senior superintendent of police, Budaun said, according to ANI. Tripathi said an inquiry had been initiated against the official involved.

In Assam, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on alleged police atrocities, reported the Hindustan Times. Saikia highlighted several news reports and videos that purportedly showed police personnel assaulting and harassing people who were out during the nationwide lockdown.

Saikia pointed out that the Centre and states had allowed people to go out in small numbers. “Unfortunately many personnel of the Assam Police are displaying a tendency to beat up and/or humiliate people first and ask questions later,” the letter read. “Even a national emergency cannot justify such blatant violation of a civilian’s basic human right of living with dignity. If anyone is found to be loitering in the streets without due cause, then that person should be booked and the courts of law should be allowed to penalise him.”