Covid-19: Repo rate cut by 75 basis points to 4.4%, says RBI governor as toll in India rises to 17
India entered the third day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a cut of 75 basis points in the repo rate to 4.4% following an advanced meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. He added that the pandemic can jeopardise India’s growth as the global economic outlook is also uncertain.
The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 in India and the number of patients increased to 724, the Union Health Ministry said. This includes those who have recovered and 640 active cases. Two deaths were also reported from Bhilwara city in Rajasthan but the health ministry is yet to confirm.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world crossed half a million on Friday, with the US leading with 85,505 cases. The pandemic has infected 5,31,708 people globally, and killed 24,053 people across 175 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,22,203 people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
12.03 pm: There are a total of 39 positive cases in Delhi today, says CM Arvind Kejriwal. “29 of them had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission.”
11.57 am: The Indian Army has named its anti-Covid-19 fight as “Operation Namaste”. The army has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country. “[The] Army has successfully come out of all operations in the past, and will successfully execute Operation Namaste as well,” Army chief General MM Naravane tells ANI.
11.56 am: The Kerala government has sought an explanation an IAS officer for allegedly skipping home quarantine after he returned from Singapore nearly 10 days ago, reports PTI. “We have asked him to provide his current address and travel details to Bengaluru,” says District Collector B Abdul Nasser. “On his return to Kerala from the foreign trip, he had undergone, medical examination and did not show symptoms. His close family and personal staff, including gunman, are under observation.”
The officer claims he was quarantined in Bengaluru. However, his cell phone location showed him to be at his hometown in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, reports The News Minute.
11.50 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 12 after another man tests positive in Visakhapatnam today, reports PTI.
11.49 am: The Karnataka government asks district administrations to use residential schools and hostels that fall under Social Welfare Department as quarantine centres, reports PTI. “Wherever necessary, these residential schools and hostels can be converted as quarantine facility without any extra cost by the district administrations,” Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol says. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka stands at 55 as of Thursday.
11.45 am: Chinese President Xi Jinping says China and US must ‘’unite to fight virus’’, reports AFP. Xi and Donald Trump speak over phone. Trump says the US and China are “working closely together”.
11.41 am: Another man has tested positive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the second such case in the Union Territory, says Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi, according to News18.
11.39 am: Saurashtra Cricket Association donates Rs 21 lakh to Prime Minister Relief fund and Rs 21 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight the pandemic, reports ANI.
11.37 am: The Tamil Nadu prison department procures 58 cell phones to facilitate videochat between the inmates and their family members during lockdown, reports The Times of India.
11.36 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praises the RBI governor for allowing the three-month moratorium. “This is the way to go,” Kant tells ANI. “This is a progressive and timely measure.”
11.23 am: Israel thanks the Indian government for evacuating over 500 Israelis by special Air India flights on Thursday and Friday, reports ANI. “Today, we are evacuating 317 Israelis,” ambassador Ron Malka said on Thursday. “In another flight tomorrow, 200 more Israelis to be evacuated. Indian government has helped us a lot, I want to thank them; Israel took drastic measures to fight coronavirus, the situation there is under control.”
11.20 am: Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Shekar Channe has issued a special pass to a 28-year-old man to drive from Mumbai to Kolkata to attend his father’s last rites, reports The Indian Express. Anindya Roy got the pass after he made appeals on social media platforms. “It is the first such request we received,” says Channe. “We have issued a pass for him to facilitate his journey home on humanitarian grounds.”
11.14 am: The man who died after jumping off the Safdarjung Hospital earlier this month has tested negative for Covid-19, reports The Indian Express.
11.12 am: A total of 31 hotels in Kolkata have agreed to offer pay-and use rooms to people who have been asked to live in isolation for 14 days, reports PTI. The rooms will be available at a very subsidised rate and all meals will be provided. “Responding to an appeal made by the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, its members have agreed to offer these rooms to be reserved for isolation purposes,” says association secretary Sudesh Poddar.
11.08 am: The Delhi Police withdraw its previous order allowing delivery services by online retail firms, reports The Indian Express.
11.05 am: The Editors Guild of India expresses concern over “high-handed and arbitrary” police action against journalists reporting on the pandemic. “The state and union territory governments and the police also need to be reminded that media has been exempted as an essential service under the current lockdown guidelines of the Union Home Ministry,” it says in a statement.
11.04 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the media at noon.
11.02 am: Five more people – four from Nagpur and one from Gondia – have tested positive, Nagpur divisional commissioner tells ANI.
10.58 am: The Patna Police in Bihar arrested three police officials for shooting at a driver of a vehicle carrying potatoes, and demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000, reports The Indian Express. The driver, Sonu Sah, was ferrying the vegetable from the riverine belt to Danapur town. He was shot in the leg after an altercation with the police constables.
Sah was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, and the three police constables were booked for attempt to murder and extortion.
10.53 am: The Maharashtra Police find over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan, PTI reports.
10.50 am: The Union health ministry restricts the sale and distribution of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, reports PTI. “The Central government is satisfied that the drug ‘hydroxychloroquine’ is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic Covid-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse,” reads the government order.
10.37 am: Das urges people to not resort to panic withdrawals.
10.36 am: Das assures that Indian banking system is safe and sound. “RBI will continue to be vigilant and take steps necessary to mitigate impact of coronavirus,” he says.
10.35 am: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das says all banks, lending institutions may allow a three-month moratorium on all loans.
10.33 am: “Cash reserve ratio lowered to 3% from 4% for all banks for a period of one year,” says Das.
10.33 am: RBI reduces the Cash Reserve Ratio by 100 basis points.
10.32 am: RBI has cut the liquidity adjustment facility by 90 bps to 4%.
10.31 am: “It is our effort to ensure normal functioning of the markets, nurture the impulses of growth and preserve financial stability,” says Das, adding that the central bank has quarantined 150 members in order to maintain continuity of their work.
10.30 am: The intensity, spread and duration of the coronavirus will determine the state of the global economy, says Das.
10.29 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says if Covid-19 prolongs then supply chain could get disrupted and it could jeopardise India’s growth. “We hope that drop in crude oil prices will help India,” he adds.
10.26 am: “Finance is the lifeline of the economy,” says Das. “Keeping it flowing is the purpose of the RBI.”
10.22 am: “We are not giving out inflation and growth projection numbers due to the uncertain conditions,” says RBI chief, adding that banks must do everything to ensure that credit flow is maintained. “We are fighting an invisible assassin,” he says.
10.19 am: Das says that the government has taken timely and appropriate measures to contain intensity, spread and duration of the coronavirus.
10.17 am: “There is a rising probability that large parts of the world economy will slip into recession,” says Das.
10.15 am: Das says Monetary Policy Committee met from March 24 to March 27. “Speaking to you under extraordinary circumstances,” he adds.
10.13 am: Das say repo rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.%, and reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%. Four out of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of the move, he adds.
10.11 am: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das addresses media.
10.02 am: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das will address the media a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 1.75 lakh-crore fiscal stimulus package as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply in India.
9.59 am: Rajasthan health department says two new positive cases have been reported in Bhilwara, reports ANI. Both patients are close relatives of the person who was tested positive and died on Thursday.
9.55 am: Another coronavirus patient has died in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara city, reports BBC. MG Hospital chief Rajan Nanda says that ‘source of infection is still not clear”, adding that they have not found any foreign contact history.
9.50 am: Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service cuts its estimate of India’s GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5% from an earlier estimate of 5.3% on account of the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
9.40 am: The Union Health Ministry says the toll in the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 17, and the total number of cases is 724 now. Of these, 640 patients are still being treated.
9.30 am: Two more positive coronavirus cases have been found in Bihar – one each in Siwan and Nalanda.
9.25 am: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says the 1987 television series Ramayan, based on the Hindu epic, will be retelecast on DD National from Saturday. There will be two episodes, according to ANI.
9.18 am: Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs will contribute a month’s salary to the chief minister’s fund, ANI reports.
9.15 am: Another case of the virus has been reported in Telangana, ANI reports. The 45-year-old man had travelled to Delhi and is now in a stable condition.
9.10 am: Testing is the key to fighting coronavirus – so why does India have such a low testing rate? Testing kits are being under-utilised because of restrictive norms. Read more here.
9 am: Police in some parts of the country distribute food to those in need amid the lockdown.
8.55 am: Venezuela reports first death after a 47-year-old man dies, AFP reports. The man had an “occupational disease in the lungs,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says. The South American country has recorded 107 cases so far. The country is under a total lockdown as schools and businesses have been closed and no commercial flights have been banned.
8.50 am: The Japanese government says there is no immediate need to declare emergency, Reuters reports.
8.45 am: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das is expected to address the media at 10 am amid the economic uncertainty caused due the lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic.
8.40 am: India’s coronavirus lockdown leaves transgender people at heightened risk of poverty and ill health because they exist on the margins of society, eking out a living through sex work and begging, activists and community members said on Tuesday.
8.35 am: The spread of the coronavirus and the unplanned lockdowns have created economic havoc in the lives of the millions who are part of the informal sector – not just daily wagers, but also workers of the gig economy. The economic situation resulting from the lockdown that is necessary to contain the spread of the virus will hurt even those who will escape the disease. Here are a few suggestions on what can be done immediately to deal with this situation.
8.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was a need to strengthen and reform the World Health Organization so that it can adapt to new challenges. The prime minister made the remarks during a special G20 summit video conference where the group of nations committed to unite against the coronavirus pandemic, and inject $5 trillion (Rs 374 lakh crore) into the world economy to counter the impact of the crisis.
8.20 am: India has approved the sale of 18 diagnostic kits made by private companies for coronavirus testing, a top official confirmed on Thursday. These include three kits made by Indian companies which have been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and 15 kits which have obtained fast-track approvals based on licences and certificates obtained in other countries.
8.15 am: In the age of eSports, millions of gamers play every day and many do so for the many positives it brings. Read how online gaming can create a sense of community here.
8.10 am: Policemen in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh forced migrant labourers seeking to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to hop like frogs on the road. In a video posted on social media, they were seen using their batons to make five civilians do this.
8.05 am: Visuals of people taking shelter in Anand Vihar as India entered its third day of shutdown on Friday. The Delhi government is providing free meals at these shelters.
8 am: A Covid-19 patient has died in Bhilwara in Rajasthan, ANI reports. The death has not yet been confirmed by the Centre. “He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure,” says Rajan Nanda, the principal of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
7.50 am: The second positive coronavirus case has been recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ANI reports. This person travelled with the first patient. Both have been hospitalised.
7.45 am: China, Iran and some other countries seek UN pressure to make the US lift sanctions, AFP reports.
“We urge you to request the complete and immediate lifting of such illegal, coercive and arbitrary measures of economic pressure...in order to ensure the full, effective and efficient response of all members of the international community to the coronavirus,” the signatories say in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They said they want to “reject the politicization of such a pandemic”.
The signatories include Iran, China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Cuba and Syria. While the letter does not specifically mention the US, all the signatories face sanctions from the Donald Trump government.
7.40 am: The United States surpasses China and Italy to have the most reported cases – 85,505. There have been 1,288 deaths in the country so far. Experts have warned that the US may soon become the epicentre of the pandemic.
The epicentre of the pandemic shifted from China to Europe this month. At least 8,215 people have died in Italy, 4,365 in Spain, and 1,696 in France. On the other hand, the number of new domestic infections in Wuhan, China, the original epicentre of the outbreak, has closed in on zero – though the country has reported a total of over 81,782 cases. Italy has reported 80,589 cases while Spain had 57,786.
7.35 am: France reports 365 deaths in a single day, the country’s highest, AFP reports. French health official Jerome Salomon says the country’s toll has now risen to 1,696. But this does not include the people who died at their homes or in retirement homes.
As many as 29,155 people have tested positive for the virus so far in France, he says but admits that there may be more cases as only high-risk patients have been tested.
7.30 am: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world cross half a million – 531,708.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India on Thursday reported seven more deaths due to Covid-19 infection, taking the toll to 16. The number of patients rose to 694, which includes those who have recovered and 633 active cases. The jump of 88 new cases since Wednesday was the highest in a single day so far.
- Hours earlier, the Health Ministry had said the rate of growth in the number of cases had decreased, but it was just an initial trend and not time to relax yet.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore economic package to help tide over the situation during the coronavirus outbreak. The measures include additional food entitlements for 80 crore people and cash transfers to farmers, among other things.
- As India entered the second day of its 21-day nationwide shutdown, authorities extended the ban on all international flights till April 14. The flights were earlier banned till March 31.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an emergency virtual G-20 summit convened to discuss the pandemic. While the G-20 leaders agreed to release $5 trillion to combat Covid-19, Modi said that they should put human beings rather than economic targets at the centre of their vision for global prosperity. He called for free and open sharing of medical research for the benefit of humanity.
- The chief ministers of Delhi and Maharashtra announced that medical and grocery shops, as well as shops selling other essential commodities, can remain open all 24 hours of the day.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all metro services in the national Capital will be closed till April 14.
- The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported their first coronavirus case on Thursday. A man who returned from Kolkata two days ago tested positive for Covid-19, a government official said.
- The Chhattisgarh government took control of the privately-run Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The takeover, under the Chhattisgarh Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Rules, 2020, gave the state control of all staff and healthcare facilities at the hospital.
- The Karnataka government, like the Delhi government on Wednesday, warned landlords against evicting doctors and paramedics from their residences.
- More than 1,000 people are stranded on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border due to the nationwide lockdown, a report said.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed support for Modi’s decision to lock down the country for 21 days.
- The Maharashtra government has decided to release around 11,000 prisoners, whose term of imprisonment is less than seven years, on parole, amid the coronavirus epidemic.
- Globally, the total number of cases rose to 4,95,068, and the number of deaths to 22,295, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.