The Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan, PTI reported.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which entered its third day on Friday, has left several thousand workers in the informal sector without jobs and any means of sustenance. Reports of workers walking back to their villages have also emerged from many parts of the country in the absence of public transport that has been shut due to the lockdown.

A team of police and revenue department officials stopped the trucks in the border district of Yavatmal for routine inspection and found several hundred men crammed inside. Yavatmal Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar said the drivers claimed to be transporting essential goods to Rajasthan, reported The Indian Express. “The men are primarily construction workers returning from Hyderabad to different parts of Rajasthan,” Rajkumar said, adding that the police were investigating how they had managed to get that far from Hyderabad without being intercepted.

Officials said action will be taken against the driver but they are unsure of how to deal with the workers. “They need to go home for survival,” one of the official told PTI. “We will take some decision soon.”

The lockdown ordered by Modi has been acknowledged by both experts and Opposition leaders as a necessary move to control the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. However, the fallout is affecting the economically weaker sections of the society and has left them without jobs and little money to survive during this period.

The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 in India on Friday and the number of patients increased to 724, the Union Health Ministry said. This includes those who have recovered and 640 active cases. Two deaths were also reported from Bhilwara city in Rajasthan but the health ministry is yet to confirm.

