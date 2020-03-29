A 39-year-old man who set off on foot from Delhi to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh due to the countrywide lockdown collapsed and died after walking around 200 km, The Times of India reported on Saturday. The man used to deliver orders for a restaurant in Delhi that shut down due to the spread of Covid-19.

Like thousands of other migrant workers who have been left jobless due to the 21-day lockdown and with no transportation available to reach home, Ranveer Singh had started walking to Morena in Madhya Pradesh, 300 km away, early on Thursday. He had two companions during the journey, according to Hindustan Times.

He reportedly began experiencing chest pain in Agra district and collapsed on the highway. The owner of a nearby shop saw and tried to help him. “The shop owner made him lie on a carpet and offered tea and biscuits,” local police station house officer Arvind Kumar told The Times of India. “He complained of chest pain and also called his brother-in-law to share his health condition. He died at around 6.30 pm [on Friday].”

The man’s autopsy showed he died of a heart attack triggered by exhaustion. “The autopsy revealed heart attack as the cause of death, but considering his travel history, we assume that exhaustion of long walk might have triggered his existing heart condition,” circle officer Saurabh Dixit told the newspaper.

Singh’s brother told The Times of India that he had three children and had been working in Delhi for three years. “He [Singh] left for the village on Thursday morning at around 3 am on foot,” he said. “We are poor farmers. We don’t know how his children would survive without their father’s earning.”

Amid the 21-day nationwide shutdown due to coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers have been left without work, money and shelter and have been marching to their hometowns from large cities. The Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments have arranged buses to take them home. Videos on social media showed massive crowds waiting to board buses at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal at a time when social distancing is so crucial to check the spread of the coronavirus.

#WATCH Huge number of migrant workers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages; Police is present at the spot pic.twitter.com/jHYbgIXOk3 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

There are more than 900 cases of coronavirus in India and 19 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country went under a three-week lockdown beginning Wednesday.