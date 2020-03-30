Indian markets once again fell sharply on Monday, closing well over 4% down as the global coronavirus pandemic continued to worry investors. The BSE Sensex closed 1,375.27 points (4.61%) down at 28,440.32. The National Stock Exchange Nifty shed 379.15 points (4.38%) to finish at 8,281.10.

Only six stocks – Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company and IndusInd Bank – gained on the Sensex. The top losers on the 31-share index were Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The stocks that rose the most on the Nifty were Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Axis Bank. The stocks that declined the most were Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Except pharmaceuticals and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, all other sectoral indices finished in red.

The Indian rupee was trading 67 paise down at 75.56 against the United States dollar at 4.15 pm.

Meanwhile, international oil prices dipped sharply as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world, with the number of deaths crossing 34,000, as per an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. The price of Brent Crude was Rs 26.45 per barrel, about 5.37% down at 4.16 pm, after dipping to Rs 23 per barrel intra-day.

Over 7,32,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally so far, and 34,041 have died. The United States, Italy and Spain are the most-affected countries, with Italy logging over 10,000 deaths and the United States over 1,43,000 cases.