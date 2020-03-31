Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fifth time, IANS reported on Tuesday. Police had earlier booked the singer for not following quarantine norms and for attending events where she met several politicians. She was found to have contracted the infection this month after returning from London.

Kapoor was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. The institute’s director Professor RK Dhiman told IANS that her condition is stable.

The singer had posted an update about her health on social media on Monday. “I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative,” she wrote. “Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

Instead of isolating herself after returning from London, Kapoor had attended three different parties in Lucknow on different days, where she came into contact several politicians. Kapoor had claimed that she was scanned at the Lucknow airport “as per normal procedure” and her symptoms developed later. The police in Lucknow had filed a case against Kapoor for negligence.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, and some other top Uttar Pradesh government officials were among the people who had met Kapoor. Raje later announced that she and her son were quarantining themselves and taking all precautions.

Dushyant Singh was among MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who had met President Ram Nath Kovin before Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the virus. He had also attended a parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs and the BJP’s parliamentary panel. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel and BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who all came in contact with Singh during these parliamentary events, had also self-isolated after the incident.