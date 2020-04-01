India has reported 240 new Covid-19 cases in the last 12 hours, with the number rising to 1,637 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The toll rose to 38, while 133 patients have been cured or discharged.

Several cases of Covid-19 in Delhi as well as in other states have been traced to a congregation held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in the national Capital last month, which thousands attended. Many state governments are trying to trace the people who returned after attending the event. As many as seven people – one from Kashmir and six from Telangana, died of Covid-19 in the days following the congregation.

The Centre has declared the Markaz a coronavirus hotspot, while the Delhi government and police have evacuated 2,361 persons from there. So far, 91 people who were among the attendees at the programme and their contacts, have tested positive for the virus. The highest number, 50, was detected in Tamil Nadu.

As Scroll.in reported previously, thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended the conference that took place on March 9 and 10 in the densely populated Nizamuddin area. The conference was organised by the Tablighi Jamaat preachers at the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid in Delhi. An Islamic evangelical organisation, the Jamaat, an offshoot of the Deobandi movement, has its presence in several parts of India and countries in South Asia and South-East Asia.

As many as 60 people from Pune who visited the event were quarantined on Tuesday. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the total number of people from Pune who attended the event is over 130, but many of them are untraceable.

The Jaunpur administration in Uttar Pradesh have quarantined about 50 people who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin. Thirty-four Gautam Buddh Nagar residents, who have shown no symptoms of coronavirus yet, were also home quarantined as a precautionary measure because they attended the event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded its first death from Covid-19, after the samples of a 25-year-old man who died on Monday, tested positive. His death has sparked concerns about the spread of infection after it was revealed that he reportedly hid his travel history details from authorities.

The global number of cases rose to 8,59,796 on Wednesday, with over 42,000 patients dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.