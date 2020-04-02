Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern that a coronavirus case was detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum. His comments came after a 56 year-old man, the first confirmed Covid-19 patient from Dharavi, died at Sion Hospital in the city.

Maharashtra has over 335 coronavirus cases – the highest in India. The emergence of the virus in Dharavi has raised concerns as more than a million people live in the cramped locality.

“Till now it [coronavirus] was classist but now it is being seen among the masses as well,” Tope told India Today. “It is really a matter of concern once a patient comes from a congested area like Dharavi. Whatever is the protocol, we will follow that and we will trace all positive and high risk patients.”

The victim went to Sion Hospital on March 26 and was admitted on March 29. He was reported positive only on Wednesday, a week after he developed symptoms. He has no history of foreign travel.

The man used to run a garment shop in Dharavi and the SRA building where he lived, which has 300 flats and 90 shops, was sealed by the authorities. His immediate contacts are being tested.

Meanwhile, Sai Hospital in Chembur has been sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital have been partially affected due to exposure to coronavirus patients, reported ANI.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus here.