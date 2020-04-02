The traffic police in Bengaluru on Thursday inscribed messages on the roads admonishing people about coming out of their homes amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. “If you come to road, I’ll come to your home,” the message read, according to ANI. The message was written on a road at the Nagenahalli checkpost by the police in the regional language.

Last week, video clips of traffic policemen in Bengaluru patrolling the roads wearing helmets that resembled the coronavirus, were widely circulated on social media. The police also enacted how the coronavirus can affect people in a bid to discourage people from breaking the rules of the lockdown. In the video, constables can be seen crouching on the roads and making dramatic gestures with their hands as they ambushed motorists.

No new coronavirus case has been reported from the state till 9 am on Thursday, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state has so far reported 110 Covid-19 cases. Out of these, three persons died, while nine others have been discharged after recovery.

The Union health ministry said India has reported 1,965 cases so far. In the last 12 hours, as many as 131 fresh cases were reported. Fifty coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of the total cases, 1,764 are being treated, 150 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.

Meanwhile, several states are still identifying and tracing people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month, after dozens of them began testing positive for Covid-19 in parts of the country in recent days.

Globally, the number of Covid-19 positive cases crossed the nine lakh mark on Wednesday. The number now stands at 9,37,783, including 47,261 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.