Tamil Nadu reported 102 positive coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number in the state to 411. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a tweet said samples of 3,584 persons were tested and 2,789 of these were negative. The sharp increase in the number of cases has been linked to the religious gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin area in Delhi. This is the third straight day the state has witnessed a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.
The Union Health Ministry said nearly 650 coronavirus cases reported from 14 states over the last two days were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said out of 384 positive cases in the national Capital, 259 had also attended the Markaz event.
The Andhra Pradesh government reported the state’s first death because of Covid-19 on Friday after a 55-year-old man from Kummaripalem died in a hospital in Vijayawada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a video message this morning, asking Indians to light candles and lamps or use mobile flashlights on their balconies for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to mark their fight against the coronavirus. He praised the discipline shown by citizens during the lockdown.
The Asian Development Bank has reduced its economic growth forecast for India for the financial year of 2020-’21, saying it is likely to slow down to 4% amid the global economic meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Its last projection was 6.5%.
The Odisha government has announced a complete 48-hour-long shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack to curb community transmission of Covid-19 after one person in the state tested positive for the coronavirus.
The number of Covid-19 cases globally has crossed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The toll is now over 53,000. More than 2.13 lakh people have recovered worldwide.
Singapore has announced a one month-long lockdown, as it imposed stricter restrictions intended to be a “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The United States has recorded the world’s highest single-day toll – 1,169 deaths – on Thursday. Spain recorded its highest one-day toll too – 950. In the US, weekly unemployment figures hit a record high of 6.6 million, surpassing the previous record of last week.