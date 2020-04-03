Tamil Nadu reported 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number in the state to 411, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. The state has witnessed a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 in the past few days – 75 and 110 new cases were reported on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively. But the Centre has so far only confirmed 309 cases in the state.

Vijayabaskar said that more than 3,600 people in the state have been tested for the coronavirus while seven persons have recovered.

Screened Passengers: 2,10,538

Screened Passengers: 2,10,538

Beds in Isolation Wards: 23,689

Ventilators: 3,396

Current Admissions:1,580

Samples Tested: 3,684 (Negative:2789, Positive: 411 (Discharged:7), Under Process: 484)

As of Thursday, 264 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the the religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV had reported. The Health Ministry has said that 647 cases of coronavirus linked to the Tablighi Jamaat group have been detected across 14 states in the last two days.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that 1,200 people who had been part of the event have been located and placed under isolation, ANI reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,301 on Friday, a spike of 336 cases from Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. Covid-19 has killed 56 people in India.

On Thursday, the Centre had said that around 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts who attended a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month – that later emerged as an infection hotspot – had been quarantined. Thousands of people had visited the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, who organised the event, in a narrow winding Delhi lane last month, to participate in the religious congregation. As many as seven people – one from Kashmir and six from Telangana – died of Covid-19 in the days following the congregation.

Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases across other states

Forty-seven people have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Awasthi Awasthi said. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government said it will impose the National Security Act against six Tablighi Jamaat patients, who are accused of misbehaving with the women staff of the district hospital in Ghaziabad.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that around 1,400 people from the state, who had attended the religious congregation, have been traced, PTI reported. “The quarantine facilities for them will be put in place in their respective districts,” the minister told the news agency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that five people have died of Covid-19 in Delhi so far, of which one was from the Markaz, ANI reported. He added that out of 384 positive cases in the national Capital, 259 had attended the Markaz event.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said that 140 of the 161 cases in the state are members of the Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts. In Rajasthan, five more people related to the Nizamuddin event tested positive for Covid-19.