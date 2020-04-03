The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to respond to a petition asking the government to pay labourers and migrant workers their wages amid the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Live Law reported.

The petition, filed by activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardawaj, stated that the migrants were not getting their wages because they had left the cities where they worked. The petitioners added that small-scale employers were unable to pay wages because of their current financial position and said the government must make the payments. “The government has ordered that all employers must pay wages to all labourers,” the petitioners said. “But where are they going to get their wages from if they have left the cities they were working in?”

The petitioners said that the government must provide minimum wages to migrant workers so they can sustain themselves. “The only effective and practical manner in which the migrant workers can be provided with means of survival is for the state to make immediate direct transfers of at least minimum wages during the period of lockdown,” they said. The top court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta ordered the Centre to respond the petition before April 7.

Left without livelihood and shelter in big cities, migrant workers have been the hardest-hit by the nationwide lockdown. Thousands of migrant workers have been trying to get home, with many of them attempting to walk the whole way amid lockdown. While the deaths of at least 22 such migrants in transit are documented, the actual number might be much more.

Many were beaten, lathi-charged and sent back from the borders by the police for breaking rules of social distancing amid the lockdown. A group of migrants were also sprayed with disinfectants in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh arranged special buses, which thousands of workers boarded amid high risk of coronavirus infection.

On March 29, the home ministry asked all states and the Union Territories to intercept migrants on their way home and put them in quarantine for 14 days to stop the spread of the infection.

Earlier this week,the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers kept in shelters are provided food and medicines. The court also emphasised on the need to provide counselling to the migrants workers to ease their fears.