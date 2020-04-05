The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,374 on Sunday morning, with 77 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases is now 3,030, since 266 patients have recovered and one has left the country.

As many as 302 new cases and two new deaths were reported since in the 15 hours between the two latest updates. Nine new deaths and 472 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Among states, Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases, at 490. Forty-two patients have recovered from the illness in the state, while 24 have died. Tamil Nadu has reported 485 cases, with six recoveries and three deaths. The third-most affected state is Delhi, with 445 infections, 15 recoveries and six deaths.

Kerala, where the first three coronavirus cases were reported, has 309 cases. Forty-nine people have recovered, while two have died. In Telangana, 269 people have been confirmed positive, 32 have been discharged and seven have died.

In its press briefing on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that more than 1,000 positive cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Delhi and Telangana have shown major spikes in cases over the last few days, with many of these cases being linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said only 40 of the 445 positive cases in the national capital happened due to local transmission. He said the other cases are the result of foreign travel and the cluster at Nizamuddin Markaz.

As many as 364 of the 411 cases that were recorded in Tamil Nadu until Saturday morning were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.