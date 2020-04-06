The Uttarakhand Police have warned residents of the state to report to authorities by Monday if they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held in Delhi last month or face action under attempt to murder charges if any case of non-disclosure is found linked to coronavirus infections in the state, ANI reported. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged those who attended the event in Delhi to get tested for Covid-19 or to face action.



More than 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in India have been linked to the religious congregation. Thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended a conference on March 9 and 10. Many also fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference. The health ministry on Sunday maintained that Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering has pushed up the doubling rate of cases in India to 4.1 days from the estimated 7.4 days.

“People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder,” Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil Raturi said on Sunday.

He added that their medical examination will be conducted and they will be put in quarantine if necessary, according to The Indian Express. “If the police and administration after April 6 come to know that somebody was deliberately hiding himself and after that that person has spread infection in the area, action will be taken under the charge of attempt to murder, besides the Disaster Management Act and other sections of Indian Penal Code,” Raturi said. “A case of murder will be lodged if someone dies in the village or locality due to that infection. Strict action will be taken.”

Raturi said state intelligence, administration and police officials were trying to track all Tablighi Jamaat members who had recently visited Nizamuddin and returned to Uttarakhand.

According to the health ministry, there are 26 coronavirus cases in the state so far. Reports said of these, 16 are linked to the religious congregation. The cases have been reported in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister claimed Tablighi Jamaat members are not cooperating with the authorities, reported PTI. Thakur said three members of the group who tested positive on Saturday were found hiding in a mosque in Solan district’s Nalagarh.

India has recorded 4,067 coronavirus cases, of which 109 people have died.

