Covid-19: Number of cases rises to 4,421; Trump hints at retaliation if India denies drug request
Some states are likely to support extending the lockdown in the country beyond April 14.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,421 on Tuesday morning, and the toll increased to 114, according to health ministry figures.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at retaliation if India failed to provide his country the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to combat the novel coronavirus. Answering a question at a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, Trump said he would be surprised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped the export of hydroxychloroquine to his country.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said he will urge Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown. “We can revive the economy of the country and the state at a later stage,” Rao said. “But we cannot bring back the lives of the people who could die in large numbers, if the lockdown is lifted.” Officials in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also hinted that the lockdown may need to be extended beyond April 15.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the intensive care unit of the hospital he was admitted to in order to treat his coronavirus infection, after it worsened. Johnson was originally supposed to come out of home quarantine on April 3.
Globally, the number of positive cases worldwide crossed 13.47 lakh, including over 74,000 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.44 am: A plea is filed in the Supreme Court against vilification of Muslims by sections of the media following the rise in cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Delhi. The petition asks for a ban on such communal coverage, which “demeans” the Muslim community, News18 reports. “Such reporting has triggered communal antagonism and has also perpetrated hatred... undermining and affecting communal harmony,” the plea says.
9.34 am: Donald Trump was “short-tempered” and “rude” at the daily briefing he attended, CNN says. The president did not entertain questions on his administration’s shortcomings in handling the pandemic. He tore into a report by a Health and Human Services department inspector general, which spoke of the dire situation in which frontline staff are in. It also mentioned “severe” and “widespread” shortages of medical supplies.
Trump continues to espouse that the drug hydroxychloroquine will save lives, without proof or scientific basis. On Sunday, Trump did not allow Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious diseases expert, to answer a question on the drug.
9.28 am: The toll in the United States has crossed 10,000. On Monday, 1,265 more people died, taking the toll to 10,908. The country now has at least 367,507 cases of the virus.
9.18 am: The number of cases has increased by 354 in the last 24 hours.
9.13 am: The Ministry of Health updates its figures to say the number of cases of coronavirus in the country have risen to 4,421. The toll is now 114. Of the cases, 3,981 are active and 325 people have been discharged.
8.38 am: The United Nations Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, AFP reports.
8.35 am: Hong Kong has extended its airport closure to foreign arrivals indefinitely as the number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 900, The South China Morning Post reports. The city recorded 24 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday, of which only six were local transmissions.
8.32 am: Members of the Tablighi Jamaat will be charged with culpable homicide unless they come forward for medical screening, the Assam government says according to NDTV. The government has issued a final call to those who attended the congregation last month at the Markaz in New Delhi last month, to report to the nearest state-run health centre by 6 am on Tuesday.
8.31 am: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says the Goa Medical College Hospital conducted 15 Covid-19 tests on Monday night, all of which turned out to be negative, ANI reports.
8.28 am: The United States has so far repatriated around 1,300 Americans from India, PTI reports quoting US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells. However, many of them are reluctant to go back, she adds.
8.23 am: The World Health Organization has warned that the world needs 60 lakh nurses to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
8.19 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to the intensive care unit of the hospital he was admitted to in order to treat his coronavirus infection. Johnson has been taken into intensive care around 7 pm GMT (12.30 am Indian Standard Time on Tuesday) and is conscious.
Also Read: British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as Covid-19 symptoms worsen; leaders wish him a quick recovery
8.16 am: United States President Donald Trump has hinted at retaliation if India failed to provide his country the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to combat the novel coronavirus. The drug is one of the experimental and unproven means used to fight the virus.
Also Read: Covid-19: Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India turns down US request for anti-malaria drug
8.11 am: Here’s a look at the top updates from Monday:
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,281 on Monday evening and the toll reached 111, the health ministry said. This was India’s largest single day spike – 704 new cases and 28 new deaths – confirmed in the last 24 hours.
- At least three states – Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra – hinted that the 21-day lockdown may have to be extended beyond April 15. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown.
- All MPs, including Cabinet ministers, will take a salary cut of 30% for a year to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The president, vice president, and all governors will also give up part of their salaries.
- The Centre said over 25,500 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have been identified and quarantined by states. The Union health ministry said at least 1,445 patients had been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research will start conducting rapid antibody-based blood test by Wednesday in areas reporting coronavirus clusters and hotspots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.
- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged governments to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, as reports of domestic violence surged globally in the wake of massive lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease.