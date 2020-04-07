The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi area rose to seven on Tuesday after two more people tested positive in Asia’s largest slum, PTI reported. The total number of cases includes one person who died on April 1.

A 80-year-old man along with a 49-year-old man, who are family members of an earlier patient, tested positive from Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi, a civic official said. Further contact tracing of the two men is underway.

Earlier, four others from Dharavi had tested positive for the virus last week.

Four localities in Dharavi – Baliga Nagar, Vaibhav apartment, Mukund Nagar and Madina Nagar –have been demarcated as containment zones and civic officials have been regularly spraying disinfectants in the areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra has over 700 coronavirus cases – the highest in India. The emergence of the virus in Dharavi has raised concerns as more than a million people live in the densely packed slum. Authorities are racing to track and contain the infection from spreading through the slum.

