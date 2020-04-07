A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed and another injured after a suspected militant fired at a patrolling party in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

“At around 1730 hrs [5.30 pm], unknown terrorist fired and hurled a grenade targeting the troops of G/116 Bn CRPF deployed for L&O duty,” an official release said. “One person of CRPF received bullet injury, evacuated to hospital but succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom.”

The attack occurred in the district’s Bijbehara area. One of the CRPF soldiers, identified as Shiv Lal, was seriously wounded in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries later, Kashmir Reader reported. “The injured was rushed to SDH Bijbehara for treatment,” an unidentified official said. “However, doctors there referred him to GMC [Government Medical College] Anantnag for specialised treatment.”

Abdul Majeed Mehrab, medical superintendent of Government Medical College Anantnag, told the newspaper that the soldier had received bullet injuries to his chest.

On Monday, two soldiers of the Indian Army died foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Three soldiers were killed during the encounter on Sunday. The Army had killed five militants who attempted to cross over the Line of Control into the Keran sector.