The Indian Council of Medical Research believes that without a lockdown, one coronavirus positive patient would infect 406 others in 30 days, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. This is based on the assumption that R-naught, the virus’s basic reproductive number, is 2.5, that is, one person can infect 2.5 others on average.

“ICMR has done a study and based on that, if the social exposure is reduced by 75% then an infected person will only infect 2.5 others in a matter of 30 days, telling us about the effects of better implementation of the lockdown and social distancing,” Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The government’s remark came a week before the enforced mass quarantine in the country is scheduled to come to an end on April 14. However, several states have requested that the lockdown be extended, or revoked in phases. The health ministry said on Tuesday that it is looking into these demands.

The government has also ordered states to take strict legal action against people violating the lockdown. Individuals who do so can face a jail term of up to two years.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said health facilities have been divided into three groups: Covid Care Centres, Covid Health Centres and Dedicated Covid Hospitals. Covid Care Centres could either be makeshift facilities, or can be set up in hostels, hotels, schools etc., and will cater only to the needs of patients who have very mild or mild symptoms.

Dedicated Covid Health Centres, on the other hand, will be proper hospitals meant to admit clinically moderate cases. They will either be full hospitals or separate blocks in hospitals. The third category – dedicated Covid hospitals – will treat only critically ill patients. These hospitals will have fully equipped intensive care units, ventilators and beds with oxygen support.

As of Tuesday evening, India has reported 4,789 cases of Covid-19, and 124 people have died, while 352 have recovered and one has migrated, according to the health ministry.