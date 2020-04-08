Covid-19: Total cases in India cross 5,000-mark, toll rises to 149; Dharavi reports two more cases
Several states have appealed for the continuation of the lockdown due to the rise in number of coronavirus cases.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,194 on Tuesday morning, with 149 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. This is the biggest jump in both the number of cases and deaths.
The 21-day lockdown is set to end next week on April 15, but several chief ministers have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying that it will be difficult to tackle the coronavirus epidemic otherwise.
United States President Donald Trump said his government will reduce funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of being pro-China. He also accused WHO of being late in reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
Globally, the number of positive cases worldwide crossed 14.29 lakh, including over 82,000 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.11 am: The immigration officials in US have rapidly deported nearly 400 migrant children intercepted at the United States-Mexico border in the past two weeks under new rules to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports Reuters.
11.06 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says that the national Capital has total 576 positive coronavirus cases, reports ANI. Of these, 35 patients are in the intensive care unit and eight of them are on ventilator.
11 am: A nurse at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai has been admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward after testing positive for the coronavirus, reports The Hindu. Earlier, the hospital had closed its outpatient department and stopped new admissions after a cardiac surgeon from Saifee Hospital, who offered consultations at the hospital, tested positive on March 27.
10.55 am: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has declared Satya Nagar area in the city as a “containment zone” after a person with no recent travel history tested positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI.
10.49 am: Four more people test positive for the coronavirus in Gujarat, says Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary of the state health and family welfare department. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 179, according to PTI. Of these, 83 have been reported from Ahmedabad.
10.42 am: Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh announces insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for police personnel in the state due the coronavirus crisis, reports ANI.
10.40 am: Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new coronavirus cases from Tuesday 6 pm till 9 am today, according to ANI.
10.36 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is “deeply anguished” by the death of Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibhotla. He died of the coronavirus.
“Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla,” he tweets. “He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends.”
10.32 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi area has now risen to nine after two men tested positive in Asia’s largest slum, reports ANI. The new cases have been reported from Mukund slum and Dhanwada chawl.
10.28 am: An unidentified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer tells The New Indian Express that community transmission of the coronavirus has started in Mumbai and it’s adjoining localities as the new positive cases emerging from there are neither immediate contacts of patients nor do they have any travel history.
“The community spreading has therefore been started as we see a surge in number of cases from various part of the city,” the officer says. “We are declaring these areas as contaminated cluster and subsequently sealing them.”
10.22 am: Chidambaram also says that the Centre should consult the states on whether the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus should be lifted after April 14. “The answer to that question cannot be based on personal or sectoral interests,” he adds. “The answer must be determined solely by two numbers – the absolute increase in positive cases every day and the rate of increase.”
10.18 am: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urges the government to provide immediate cash to the poor, and accuses the Centre of adopting a miserly and negligent approach towards them during the lockdown.
“What is sorely missing in the lockdown strategy is putting cash in the hands of poor people,” he tweets. “There are several sections of the poor who have not received a single rupee from the government.”
10.08 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at 12 pm to discuss the coronavirus situation, reports ANI.
10 am: Maharashtra has 1,018 cases – the highest in India. The second worst-affected state is Tamil Nadu, with 690 cases so far as confirmed by the Centre.
9.56 am: India has registered 35 deaths and 773 new positive cases in 24 hours.
9.55 am: The Union Health Ministry updates the coronavirus patients data. India now has 5,194 confirmed cases, including 149 deaths and 401 recoveries.
9.50 am: Rajasthan Health Department says the coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 348 after five more people tested positive, reports ANI. The new cases are contacts of earlier patients.
9.46 am: Renukacharya, the BJP MP from Honnali constituency in Karnataka, says “not all minorities are terrorists, not all of them are anti-nationals”, reports ANI. He urges people who attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin to come for medical checkup. “I request them to come voluntarily to the doctors & district magistrates,” he adds.
9.42 am: BJP MP Renukacharya hits out at those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month, reports ANI. “Anyone who attended Tablighi meet, isn’t coming out for medical checkups and is escaping detection, government shouldn’t ignore them,” he adds. “Even if he’s shot, it’s not wrong. Otherwise, the virus will spread in entire country. In China it started with one person.”
9.38 am: The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus, reports AP. The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carri died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa. She was 82.
9.33 am: About 40 crore workers in India working in the informal economy are at the risk of being driven into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the International Labour Organisation. The pandemic is affecting 2.7 billion workers globally due to lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus, reports PTI.
9.28 am: India’s strategy to ease the lockdown will have to be different from most other countries. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, India was only beginning to see its infection numbers go up. The country had less than 500 cases at the time. As of April 7, it has 4,400, with cases doubling about every four days.
9.25 am: Another patient has died due to the coronavirus in Pune’s state-run Sassoon Hospital, says Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, reports PTI. The toll in the city has risen to ten now.
9.22 am: The Pulitzer Prizes for 2020 will be announced two weeks later than scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prizes in categories for journalism, drama, books and music will be handed out on May 4 instead of April 20, said Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor and administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.
9.20 am: Spain’s daily coronavirus deaths rose has risen for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours, reports Reuters. The total number of cases rose to 140,510, second only to the United States, and the toll of 13,798 was behind only Italy’s.
9.13 am: Reports say that group of ministers have recommended the closure of all educational institutions and restrictions on all religious activities having public participation be extended till May 15. This comes amid calls from the several states on the need for a calibrated lifting of the lockdown.
9.10 am: Grammy-winning singer John Prine has died due to coronavirus complications, reports Reuters. He was 73.
Prine was hospitalised in Nashville on March 26 for Covid-19 symptoms, says his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager. “We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine,” the Recording Academy says in a written statement.
9.03 am: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urges people to observe Shab-e-Barat from home, reports ANI. “People are requested not to step out of their houses and instead pray for their family’s safety,” he says. “Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling.”
9 am: A 44-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Pune, reports ANI. Health officials say that the victim was suffering from diabetes and with this the toll in the city has risen to nine.
8.55 am: Eight foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act and the tourist visa norms in Nagpur, says Jayesh Bhandarkar, the senior police inspector at Tehsil Police Station.
8.51 am: Four more people tested positive in Siwan and Begusarai districts on Tuesday, reports ANI. Bihar now has 38 positive cases, says the principle secretary of the state Health Department.
8.45 am: An Assistant Sub-Inspector with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive, reports ANI. He has been shifted to AIIMS, and his family has been asked to be on home quarantine. The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown and the police are trying to establish his contacts.
8.07 am: However, Trump says it is likely the US will have fewer deaths than originally thought. Trump says he spoke with Cuomo, and infections in the US are close to the peak. However, he adds that the coming week will be “very difficult”.
8.04 am: The state of New York has reported 731 deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, a record, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, AFP reports. The previous single-day record was 630, set on April 3. Over 12,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States.
8 am: US President Donald Trump says his government will reduce funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of being pro-China. “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” Trump tells reporters. “We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works. But when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.”
7.57 am: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences says all healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients at the premier institute can get hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments, PTI reports.
7.55 am: Tens of thousands of people who spent the last two months locked down in Wuhan, China, the original epicentre of the outbreak, have now been allowed to leave the city for work and other purposes, The South China Morning Post reports. People will still need to carry a QR code or paperwork showing they are in good health before being allowed to leave residential compounds, enter shops or use public transport.
7.51 am: China has reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, according to BBC. The National Health Commission says it had 32 confirmed cases on Tuesday, down from 39 on Monday. All confirmed cases on Tuesday have arrived from overseas.
7.50 am: US Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned after firing the captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt for pleading for help in a statement he sent to the media, Politico reports. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Modly had “resigned of his own accord”. More than 1,000 sailors who have tested negative for the virus are ashore in Guam, quarantining in hotels.
7.47 am: Poland’s lawmakers have voted to ensure its presidential election scheduled for May goes ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, BBC reports. By Monday, Poland had 107 deaths and 4,413 confirmed cases of the virus.
7.43 am: Many Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the United States and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, PTI reports. Veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kuchibhotla, who was a former contributor to United News of India, died at a hospital in New York on Monday night.
7.40 am: Iran’s Parliament convened on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began in the country, AFP reports. More than two-thirds of the legislature’s 290 members gathered in the absence of Speaker Ali Larijani, who has been diagnosed positive for the coronavirus.
7.37 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has set up a national task force for Covid-19. The task force will initiate research studies and identify priorities for clinical research, diagnostics and bio-markers, epidemiology and surveillance, vaccines and drug development to combat the coronavirus.
7.36 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,789 on Tuesday evening, with 124 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. The country reported 508 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 352 patients have now recovered.
- Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, confirmed 150 new positive cases, taking the total number of patients so far to 1,018. The state is the first to cross the 1,000 mark. The state capital Mumbai alone reported 116 of the new cases.
- The Ministry of External Affairs said that India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to “nations who have been particularly badly affected” by the coronavirus pandemic. This came hours after United States President Donald Trump had warned of retaliation if India turned down his requests to supply hydroxychloroquine.
- Kerala plans to suggest the Centre to lift the nationwide lockdown in three phases, based on the recommendations of an expert committee set up by the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Several states have recommended that the Centre either extend the lockdown or lift it in phases following April 14.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research said 1,14,015 samples had been tested for Covid-19 until 9 pm, including 12,584 on Tuesday.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was on Monday taken to the intensive care unit for worsening coronavirus symptoms, is in a stable condition and in “good spirits”, a spokesperson said.