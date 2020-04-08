The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai has reached the stage of community transmission, The New Indian Express reported. The corporation said that fresh cases emerging in the city are neither contacts of patients nor have any travel history.

As many as 34 people have died in Mumbai so far. Of these, 11 had no pre-existing history of ailments, the BMC said. On Wednesday morning, 44 fresh cases have been found in areas under the BMC.

The G-South Ward in Mumbai has the maximum number of cases – 78. Most of the patients come from the fishermen colony of Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel. Mumbai’s D Ward, which has Byculla in its limits, has the second highest number of cases.

“We are more worried and concerned about the health workers and doctors who have been tested coronavirus positive,” a senior BMC official said. “In Mumbai, more than 50 people from medical fraternity are detected as virus positive. The community spreading has therefore been started as we see a surge in number of cases from various parts of the city. We are declaring these areas as contaminated cluster and subsequently sealing them.”

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Dharavi and and other slum areas in Mumbai on Tuesday. “I have asked to increase the number of ventilators and testing,” he told reporters. “It will help detect more cases and subsequently take quick measures to prevent outbreak of coronavirus. The situation is under control.” The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi area has now risen to nine after two men tested positive on Wednesday. The new cases have been reported from Mukund slum and Dhanwada chawl.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray praised the BMC’s efforts in containing the virus in Mumbai, saying that the city has a lesser number of cases compared to other metropolises around the world.

India has so far reported 5,194 cases of the coronavirus, including 149 deaths and 352 recoveries, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.