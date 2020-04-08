The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday asked states and Union Territories to invoke a stringent law to punish those indulging in hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. So far, India has reported 5,194 cases of the virus, 149 people have died and 401 have been cured.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Disaster Management Act, has allowed manufacture or production, transport and other related supply-chain activities in respect of essential goods like foodstuff, medicines and medical equipment during the 21-day lockdown, which will end on April 14. However, there have been reports of loss of production, primarily due to reduction in labour supply.

“In this situation, the possibility of inventory building/hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, and the resulting price rise of essential goods cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Bhalla asked states and Union Territories to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to ensure availability of essential commodities. This can be ensured by fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, inspection of accounts of dealers etc., Bhalla said.

“Offences under EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of seven years or fine or both,” the home secretary said in his communication to the states. Bhalla said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will authorise the states and the Union Territories to notify orders under the Act by relaxing the requirement of prior concurrence of the Union government till June 30.