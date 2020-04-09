World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for an end to the “politicisation” of the Covid-19, a day after United States President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the global body.
Odisha will extend its lockdown till April 30, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. All schools in the state will remain closed till June 17.
Maharashtra reported 162 new cases, the state’s health department said. This takes the state’s tally to 1,297.
The Supreme Court ordered the Centre to ensure that appropriate personal protection equipment, or PPE, is available for medical personnel combating the coronavirus outbreak across the country. Meanwhile, a man assaulted two women doctors of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday evening when they were out buying groceries.
Government officials and chemists in many states on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of hydroxychloroqine, which is believed to be effective against Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed with United States President Donald Trump that “extraordinary times require closer cooperation between friends”. Trump had made the remark on Wednesday after thanking Modi for India supplying the United States the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
Trump earlier also praised Modi for exporting hydroxychloroquine to America, calling him “terrific”.
The police in Palwal district of Haryana have booked at least 31 people for allegedly attacking a Dalit family for not switching off the lights at 9 pm on April 5, as suggested by Modi.
Due to the coronavirus scare, a court in Myanmar on Wednesday dropped cases against scores of Rohingya Muslims who were detained after they fled a military crackdown in 2017.
A 15-year-old boy from the Amazon indigenous community on Wednesday contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case of the infection among the Yanomami people in Brazil.