The Centre on Thursday approved a package worth Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen national and state healthcare systems to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The government said the package aims to improve the emergency response to control the spread of the coronavirus in India and prepare the country for outbreaks of disease in the future.

The emergency fund will be released in three phases – an immediate one from January to June this year, followed by another from July 2020 to March 2021 and from April 2021 to March 2024, the government said. The immediate package for January to June will be worth Rs 7,774 crore.

The government said the package is aimed at improving response to the coronavirus pandemic with better diagnostics and dedicated treatment facilities and with centralised procurement of essential equipment and medicines. “The package aims to strengthen and build resilient national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness for future disease outbreaks, setting up of laboratories and bolster surveillance activities,” the government said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also wrote to the states and Union Territories, with details about the emergency package. “The project will be implemented with the objectives of emergency Covid-19 response, strengthening national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness, procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables and drugs and strengthening of surveillance activities, including setting up laboratories and bio-security preparedness,” the letter read.

The health ministry said the funds will be used for the development of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, intensive care units and supply of oxygen and medical equipment. Under the first phase of the scheme, the government will also undertake disinfection of hospitals and purchase personal protection equipment.

Last month, the Centre had announced an economic bailout package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help the poor tide over the impact of the countrywide lockdown that is in place to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The benefits – through cash and food – were targeted at farmers, migrant workers, the poor, women and the disabled, among others.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,865 on Thursday. The toll in the country is now 169, said the health ministry. At an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of infection may be extended beyond April 15.

On Thursday, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30. The chief ministers of several states have either favoured the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner or an extension.