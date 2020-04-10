The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in India crossed 500 on Friday. This is about 7.6% of the total cases confirmed by the Centre so far.

According to the latest update released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday evening, the country has 6,039 active cases, 515 patients have recovered, 206 have died, while one has left India – making up a total of 6,761 patients so far.

In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, 125 out of 1,364 patients have recovered. The best recovery rate has been seen in Chhattisgarh so far, where nine out of 10 patients confirmed by the Centre have been discharged. Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported earlier in the day that 10 of its 11 patients had recovered, but this is yet to be confirmed by the Centre.

Globally, there have been 16.2 lakh cases so far, of which over 97,000 patients have died, and 3.65 lakh have recovered, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, an analysis by The Indian Express showed that the growth trajectory of the number of patients who have recovered closely follows the number of people getting infected, with a time tag of 14 days.

By March 20, India had 173 patients, of whom just 19 had been discharged. Ten days later, there were 1,071 cases, of which 100 had been discharged. On April 10, both numbers have risen over five times.