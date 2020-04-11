Hundreds of migrant workers in Gujarat’s Surat city late on Friday came out on roads demanding salaries and transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns over fears of extension of the 21-day lockdown, ANI reported. Surat is the hub of migrant workers in the state and most of them are employed in textiles, power looms and construction sites.

Rakesh Barot, deputy commissioner of police in Surat, said the workers restored to violence. “Workers blocked road and pelted stones,” he added. “Police reached the spot and detained 60 to 70 people. We have come to know that they were demanding to go back home.”

Police said the workers also set vegetable carts on fire and vandalised properties and shops along the road in Lasanaka area, a migrant hub in the city.

“There are 31 messes running in the labour colonies and several non governmental organisations are also providing food,” Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt told The Indian Express. “Their only demand was they wanted to go back to their homes. We have controlled the situation and police staff has been deployed. Police vehicles were also damaged in the incident.”

Follow our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Bad news coming in from Surat. Migrant workers in the city came out on the streets in huge numbers asking for their salaries and demanding permission to get back home. Torching of vegetable carts, stone pelting and lathicharging followed. Around 70 detained. pic.twitter.com/qjg2vAb2OR — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) April 10, 2020

Gujarat:Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on street allegedly fearing extension of lockdown."Workers blocked road&pelted stones.Police reached the spot&detained 60-70 people.We've come to know that they were demanding to go back home",said DCP Surat,Rakesh Barot(10.4) pic.twitter.com/q09Z7lsLwR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Most of the migrant workers belong to Odisha but the state government had on Thursday extended lockdown till April 30. “These labourers are worried about their families in Orissa, so they wanted to return home,” Federation of Gujarat Weavers’ Association President Ashok Jirawala said.

Last month, the police had booked 95 migrant workers in Surat for violence and rioting for defying the lockdown. They had even fired 30 tear gas shells to control the situation and disperse the labourers after they threw stones at them.

Migrant workers in Surat came out on road demanding their salaries and asking for permission to go their natives. Around half a dozen vegetable carts were torched as mob went berserk. Around 70 persons detained. @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/CJVg1IEXUA — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) April 10, 2020

Also read: Here’s what Narendra Modi could do to steer India out of the unprecedented economic crisis