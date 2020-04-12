The Union health ministry said the country so far has 8,447 coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 909 Covid-19 cases, with 34 deaths have been reported.
Mumbai alone on Sunday reported 217 cases and 16 deaths. Maharashtra’s tally rose to 1,982 after 221 more people tested positive.
India is yet to receive any of the five lakh coronavirus rapid testing kits it has ordered from Chinese companies. As many as 2.5 lakh of the total number of kits were to be delivered by April 5, and then April 8 or April 9, but now may arrive only early next week.
The Delhi government will launch a massive sanitisation drive on Monday in the infection hotspots in the Capital. While the containment areas have been declared as red zones, the high-risk zones have been identified as orange zones.
Migrant labourers allegedly set three shelter homes in New Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on fire on Saturday, a day after they had a fight with the staff over food.
Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said that seven people, who had donned the robes of “Nihangs” and allegedly attacked police personnel in Patiala after defying the coronavirus-related lockdown, have been arrested.
The World Bank said on Sunday that South Asia is likely to experience its worst economic performance in 40 years during the 2020-’21 financial year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to over 20,000 on Saturday, making it the country with the most number of deaths, and the new epicentre of the contagion.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital. However, he will not be immediately resuming his responsibilities as the prime minister.
The toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom reached 10,612 with a total of 79,885 cases of the virus, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.