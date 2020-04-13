Nagaland on Sunday reported its first positive case of the coronavirus, with a resident testing positive at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital in Assam, The Shillong Times reported on Monday.

“A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of Covid-19,” Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. “He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.” The Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima, the state capital, after the first positive case was reported.

With this, the total number of infections in North Eastern states has risen to 34 – 28 from Assam, two each from Manipur and Tripura, and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The total number of patients in India rose to 9,152 by Monday morning, with 856 recoveries, 308 deaths and one person migrating from the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus is scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, several states are in favour of extending the lockdown. Some states, like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana and Punjab have already extended it within their borders.