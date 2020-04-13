Covid-19: Nagaland to seal some areas after first resident tests positive, India’s toll rises to 308
The man from Dimapur was referred to a Guwahati hospital, where he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nagaland, which had not reported any Covid-19 cases so far, has decided to seal off some localities in Dimapur after a man tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The patient is in a hospital in Guwahati.
The Indian government has confirmed 9,152 Covid-19 cases, including 308 deaths, by Monday morning. The number of patients has risen by 796 since Sunday morning, while 35 new deaths have been confirmed.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected nearly 18.5 lakh patients and killed more than 1,14,000, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. New York City alone now has over 1 lakh cases.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.40 am: New York City alone has over 1 lakh Covid-19 cases now. The city’s toll is 6,898.
10.14 am: The Nagaland government has sealed two localities in Dimapur after a resident tested positive for Covid-19, ANI reports. The man is in a Guwahati hospital.
10.13 am: A total of 134 Bhutanese students stranded in their hostels at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar left for their country on a special flight, says Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu.
10.05 am: Jharkhand reports two more cases in Bokaro district, state’s total rises to 19, according to PTI.
10.02 am: Rajasthan reports 11 new cases – 10 from Bharatpur and one from Banswara – taking the state’s total to 815, according to ANI.
10.01 am: Agra district now has 134 cases after 30 new patients were found, says District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
10 am: Four new Covid-19 cases, including one death, reported in Dharavi. The number of patients from Dharavi slums rises to 47, says BMC.
9.53 am: A man from Nagaland has tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted to a hospital in Guwahati.
9.30 am: In its latest data update, the Centre has confirmed 1,985 cases in Maharashtra, three more than the state government’s previous official update. The state has nearly half of all the deaths in India – 149.
9.28 am: China reports 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the number to 82,160. This is the highest increase in a day in nearly six weeks, as fears of a second wave rise.
9.20 am: Top oil producers on Sunday agreed to their largest-ever cuts in production in an effort to support crashing prices as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap global demand of fuel. Oil prices soared promptly in Asian markets earlier on Monday, rising over 5%.
9.15 am: In March, as lockdowns spread across the country, Indians withdrew almost four times more cash from bank accounts than the monthly average of 2019-’20, reports The Indian Express, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India. The currency with public jumped to all-time high of Rs 23.42 lakh crore in March, a jump of Rs 86,000 crore.
9.08 am: Three men who were detained under the National Security Act for attacking a police officer in Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus while in jail, NDTV reports. Two of them are currently in a prison in Satna and the third is in Jabalpur. Satna had no confirmed cases of the infection before this.
9.06 am: Indian-American epidemiologist Rajeev Venkayya tells PTI that a three-week lockdown was a reasonable starting point to contain the pandemic in a country like India, but says a successful fight against the coronavirus might require some more time. Venkayya was special assistant to President George W Bush for bio-defence.
9.04 am: Liquor shops in Assam and Meghalaya are set to reopen on Monday for seven hours a day, NDTV reports.
9.02 am: In Singapore, 59 Indians were among the 233 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, PTI reports. The number of patients in Singapore is now 2,532.
8.45 am: On Sunday evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the government must not allow “foreign interests” to take control of any Indian companies during the crisis.
In an exchange filing on Saturday, lending major HDFC said the People’s Bank of China had 1.01% stake in it. HDFC Vice Chairperson Keki Mistry told NDTV that the Chinese bank had already had 0.8% stake as of March 2019 and the disclosure had been made now as it has hit the 1% regulatory threshold. Mistry added that the PBOC had been accumulating shares in HDFC for over a year.
8.35 am: Since the 8 am update on Sunday, India has confirmed 796 new cases and 35 deaths.
8.30 am: The number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 9,152, including 308 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of patients who have been discharged rises to 856.
7.50 am: Scenes from new containment zones in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi:
7.35 am: The United States has 1,514 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The toll rises to 22,020.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Union health ministry said the country so far has 8,447 coronavirus cases, including 273 deaths.
- India is yet to receive any of the five lakh coronavirus rapid testing kits it has ordered from Chinese companies. As many as 2.5 lakh of the total number of kits were to be delivered by April 5, and then April 8 or April 9, but now may arrive only early next week.
- The Delhi government will launch a massive sanitisation drive on Monday in the infection hotspots in the Capital. While the containment areas have been declared as red zones, the high-risk zones have been identified as orange zones.
- The World Bank said South Asia is likely to experience its worst economic performance in 40 years during the 2020-’21 financial year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to over 20,000 on Saturday, making it the country with the most number of deaths. The toll in the United Kingdom reached 10,612 with a total of 79,885 cases of the virus, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital.
- Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said that seven people, who had donned the robes of “Nihangs” and allegedly attacked police personnel in Patiala after defying the coronavirus-related lockdown, have been arrested.