The Union Health Ministry on Monday said 25 districts across 15 states where coronavirus cases were detected earlier have reported no new cases in the last 14 days and this was due to the proper implementation of containment strategies by the district administration.

“Twenty-five districts across 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the coronavirus and have not detected new ones in 14 days,” Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a daily press briefing. “This is a positive development.”

The districts are Gondia in Maharashtra; Raj Nand Gaon in Chhattisgarh; Davanagere in Karnataka; South Goa; Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala; West Imphal in Manipur; Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir; Aizawl West in Mizoram; Mahe in Puducherry; SBS Nagar in Punjab; Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar; Pratapgarh in Rajasthan; Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana; Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that 2,06,212 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far. He also said the government had enough stock to conduct tests for six weeks.

Play

India has so far reported 9,352 coronavirus cases and 324 deaths. The country recorded 905 new positive cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Follow our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.