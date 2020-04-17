Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, the police said. The identities of the militants are yet to be ascertained.

The encounter began on Friday morning after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dairoo area of Shopian in South Kashmir following information about the presence of militants, PTI reported, quoting unidentified police officials.

The search operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force along with 44 Rashtriya Rifled and Special Operation Group, according to ANI.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists have been killed during the encounter between troops & terrorists in Dairoo of Shopian District; Identity yet to be ascertained. https://t.co/JGKDaFetcf — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

According to Greater Kashmir, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces and they retaliated.

Earlier this month, five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during an exchange of fire in Kupwara district. While three soldiers were killed during an encounter, two more soldiers died while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control. The Army had killed five militants who attempted to cross over the Line of Control into the Keran sector.