The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential items by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited amid the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of Covid-19, just four days after allowing such companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and clothes.

“Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown,” the home ministry said in an order. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.”

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the government had issued a revised set of guidelines and eased restrictions for certain sectors. The government had allowed the sale of mobile phones, televisions, clothes and stationery items for children through online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

On Friday, the government made new additions to the list of activities to be permitted in “non hotspots” after April 20. The government said that non-banking financial institutions and micro finance corporations will be allowed to operate with minimum staff. The Centre also allowed the harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 15,712 and 507 people have died.