The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed criticism over their handling of the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December and in the Capital’s North East Delhi in February, and claimed that their investigation was impartial.

“While investigating Jamia and northeast [Delhi] riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially,” the police posted on Twitter. “All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints.” The police added that they will not be deterred by rumours and false propaganda.

Clashes had broken out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between in North East Delhi in February, killing 53 people and injuring hundreds. The violence was the worst Delhi saw since the anti-Sikh violence of 1984.

Critics have accused the Delhi Police of either inaction or complicity as violence tore through neighbourhoods in North East Delhi. In video evidence released by BBC, members of the Hindu mob even admitted to the Delhi Police helping them pick stones and throw them towards Muslims.

On December 15, violence had broken out near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by students ended in a pitched battle with the police. Buses were set on fire, and several students and police officers were injured. The police were accused of using excessive force to quell the demonstrations, and storming the campus. The police claimed its action was justified as the protestors had allegedly injured its personnel and set buses on fire.

On Thursday, more than 35 civil society groups issued a statement condemning the arrest of two students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

On April 2, the Delhi Police had arrested Meeran Haider, a PhD student of the university for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in Delhi. Days later, Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student at the university was arrested for allegedly obstructing the road near the Jaffrabad metro station during the anti-CAA protests in February.