Twenty-five hospital employees, including 19 nurses and six paramedics, of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Maharashtra’s Pune city have tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Bomi Bhote, chief executive officer of the clinic, said they have screened 1,000 staff members after a nurse working in the general ward of the hospital from Kasarwadi area tested positive. “The test reports of 19 nurses and six other staff members, including clinical assistants, came out positive,” he added. “All of them are asymptomatic and absolutely stable.”

All of them have been quarantined at an isolation facility and their primary contacts have been traced and tested for the infection. “As a precautionary measure, we have dedicated an entire building within the hospital only for potential Covid-19 cases,” Bhote said. “Our collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach has ensured that not a single [non-coronavirus] patient in the hospital got infected.”

He said that not a single infected staff member was put on ventilator, adding that the hospital is maintaining the highest standards to effectively control the disease. “This highlights that the virus lurks at large amidst us even without obvious visible symptoms,” the chief executive officer said. “These persons have now been isolated from potential contacts to further break the chain of coronavirus spread.”

The number of cases in India rose by 1,336 in 24 hours to reach 18,601 on Tuesday morning. Maharashtra has 4,666 cases of coronavirus – the highest in the country.

